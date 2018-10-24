West of Scotland 7-33 Newton Stewart

Newton Stewart faced West of Scotland in Milngavie last weekend, one of the oldest clubs in Scotland.

As the game got underway, the Reds’ flanker Jason McKie, who was playing his final game before heading to New Zealand for four months, looked sharp. Receiving the ball at pace, McKie found a gap within the West of Scotland defensive line and ran hard at it. He bounced two defenders off each other on the way through before touching down for the opening try with only three minutes played. Centre (and captain) Fraser Morton converted.

Seven minutes later stand-off David Gaw broke the gainline and dummied the last man superbly before running through for a try, which Morton converted again for a 0-14 lead.

Some pressure from the home side caused some concern but the Newton Stewart defensive line performed well, with some big hits coming in from all corners. West of Scotland did eventually get the ball out to the left wing in some space, however a knock-on at the last prevented them from scoring.

Reclaiming possession once again the Reds set about playing the ball from deep. McKie made another brilliant break before completing the inside pass to scrum-half Robbie McCornick for him to score another try.

On the half hour mark West of Scotland had a prolonged spell of possession which ended with a converted try out wide for them. With the restart Newton Stewart took control and Morton found a gap to jink through for the bonus point try, before converting it himself as the Reds went into half-time with a 7-26 lead.

In the latter stages player/coach Martin Wallace came off the bench to help stabilise the scrums. This gave the Reds a solid platform from which to attack, and back row James Wallace capitalised. Finding a gap, he charged over the try line. Fraser Morton’s conversion completed the 7-33 final score.

Newton Stewart have two consecutive home matches now, firstly against St Boswell’s this weekend, and then Perthshire. Having climbed back to second in the league with this win, the Reds will be looking to consolidate their position and must aim for back-to-back wins from these fixtures.

Team: Muir, Adams, F,Morton (capt), R, Morton, Service, D Gaw, R McCornick, Campbell, T MacDonald, R McDonald, Ferrie, W McCornick, Craig, McKie, Wallace. Subs: McMiken, C McDonald, M Wallace, R Gaw.