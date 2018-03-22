Warriors Championship: Annan girls unbeaten and raise awareness for Down's Syndrome

Pupils from Annan Academy were competing in the SP Energy Networks Warriors Championship at Scotstoun this week.

The Annan youngsters were joined by girls and boys from Ayr Academy, Perth Grammar, Cumnock Academy and Jordanhill School as the second round of competition got underway at the home of Glasgow Warriors on Wednesday.

Action of Annan Academy at the Warriors Championship

Each participating school in this year’s tournament has S1 and S2 level boys’ teams competing as well as an under-15s girls’ team.

Balfron High School were the first school into the knock-out stages after winning Q1 last week. Despite tricky playing conditions 187 tries were scored on Wednesday across 30 matches involving 15 teams and 210 players.

Annan lost just two of their 12 matches, running in a total of 55 tries. They narrowly missed out on a semi-final place to Jordanhill School who lost only once. All the Annan players wore odd socks to raise awareness for World Down’s Syndrome Day. Annan’s girls’ team ran in 21 tries winning all four of their matches.

Annan player Lucy Stevenson, 14, was competing in the tournament alongside her younger brother Lex.

She said: “I started playing rugby four years ago because my three brothers played and my mum encouraged me to join in.

“I really enjoy it. I have a good group of friends in the rugby team and we also have good coaches which makes it even more enjoyable.

“It’s great to play in a competition like this and because we are a very close-knit team it helps us during matches.

“All our games were tough but we managed to go unbeaten which is great.”

Glasgow Warriors players Ruaridh Jackson, Ryan Grant, Scott Cummings, Chris Fusaro, Lewis Wynne, Brandon Thomson and Pat MacArthur took a break from training to watch some of the action.

Jackson said: “It’s awesome seeing the kids playing rugby at such a young age.

“For me, one of the best things about being a professional rugby player is getting out to the schools and rugby clubs to meet kids and coach them.

“I find it really enjoyable and it’s brilliant to see them taking part today and having fun.”

He added: “I still have friends for life from playing rugby at school and I will have friends for life when I leave Glasgow Warriors.

“There is just a bond in this game that you don’t get in many other sports.”

At the beginning of this season Glasgow Warriors announced a landmark three-year partnership with SP Energy Networks which saw them become the club’s Official Community Partner.

The energy supply company are working with Glasgow Warriors on a wide-range of community initiatives, including the Warriors Championship.

Twenty five schools from across the west, central and southern Scotland will take part in the tournament. The 2018 champions will take home the Warriors Championship trophy and brand new rugby kit for their school.