Volunteers needed for Ice Hockey World Championships

Volunteers are being sought for the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship events at the Ice Bowl in Dumfries next year.

A number of roles are needed to be filled including drivers, goal judges, statistics assistants, video camera operators and game operations assistants.

Training for some of the technical roles will be provided so, if you’ve no experience, don’t let that put you off.

Dumfries Ice Bowl will welcome countries competing in the world championships for Under 18s and Senior Women.

January 6-12, 2019: Under 18 Women – Great Britain, Norway, France, Poland, China, Netherlands.

April 2-8, 2019: Senior Women: Great Britain, Slovenia, Spain, DPR Korea, Mexico, Australia.

If you want to apply or you’re interested and want to find out more, visit Dumfries Ice Bowl, King Street, Dumfries DG2 9AN or contact:Struan Tonnar, Local Event Lead. e: Struan.Tonnar@dumgal.gov.uk.

Councillor Adam Wilson, the Council’s Events Champion, said: “The Council really wants to celebrate the Championships with the local community and becoming a volunteer is a great way to be a part of a world class sporting occasion.

“Ice Hockey is a thrilling live sport to enjoy and we want to continue the excellent work that has been started at the previous championships at Dumfries Ice Bowl.”

These are the sixth and seventh IIHF World Championship events to be held in Dumfries in recent years.