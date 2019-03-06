TRI in the Park: Swim, bike and run races for everyone to enjoy

The Triathlon Trust are bringing Dumfries and Galloway its first permitted Triathlon event for 2019.

TRI in the Park Annan will be a pool based triathlon festival with swim, bike, run races for everyone to enjoy. The event hopes to attract participants from across the region as well as athletes from further afield.

The festival will include a Sprint and Novice distance triathlon as well as an Aquabike race (swim, cycle only) for adults and Tri Star children’s races. To complete the adult races competitors will tackle a set distance in the swimming pool then make a quick exit to find their bikes and head off out of town onto the quiet country roads to take in some of the scenery around Annan before returning to the competition field to complete the third and final phase of running.

To encourage more people to give triathlon a try, we have also included a family fun run and a GO TRI wave. GO TRI offers the chance for absolute beginners to have a go at a triathlon.

Triathlon Scotland’s Events and Marketing Manager, Gemma Simpson said: “After the success of our first TRI in the Park (Strathclyde) in 2018, which was part of the inaugural European Championships event, we are delighted to expand our TRI in the Park format to Annan.

“Triathlon training is great for your health and is a fantastic sport for all of the family. The TRI in the Park format is specially designed so that families or groups of friends can come along and take part together and enjoy a fun day of swim-bike-run activity.

“And for those who want to do more, there are two local clubs in the area based in Newton Stewart and Dumfries who both welcome new members throughout the year.”

For more visit https://www.bit.ly/Triintheparkannan2019. If you don’t fancy entering but would like to be a part of the festival we have opportunities to volunteer, sponsor a race contact Rebecca Bryson rebeccabryson@triathlontrust.org.