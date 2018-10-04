The Galloway Hills rally to be final race next year

The Galloway Hills Rally will once again play a pivotal role in determining the winner of the one of the most prestigious rally competitions after it was announced it will be the final stage of the Scottish Rally Championship next season.

The Castle Douglas race will be held on September 14 next year and will be the seventh and final stage of the Scottish rally calendar.

The atmosphere in the area will be fever-pitch with the Galloway Hills also welcoming the British Rally Championship for its finale.

Around 150 registered competitors will tackle gravel forestry tracks during the course of the season in a bid to take the overall championship crown or one of the many unique awards on offer at the end of the season.

As is now tradition, the Inverness based Snowman Rally will kick off proceedings in early February, before a trip to the South of Scotland for the Border Counties Rally a month later. The Jedburgh-based event was unable to run this year due to the severe weather that blighted the country but returns to the SRC fold to form round two.

The ever-popular Speyside Stages hosts round three, before the classic Scottish Rally, the picturesque Argyll Rally, the challenging Grampian Forest Rally and the Galloway Hills Rally that will conclude the season in September.

SRC chairman Gordon Adam is looking forward to another fiercely competitive season in the forests in 2019, knowing that the drivers are in for a treat with such a strong crop of events to tackle.

He said: “If the 2018 season is anything to go by, we are going to witness a truly sensational battle for overall and class honours next year.”