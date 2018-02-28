Talented gymnasts showcase their skills in schools’ comp

Children from primary and secondary schools travelled to the Lockerbie Academy last Saturday to compete in the Schools Regional Gymnastics Competition.

Nearly 380 children took part in the event with children aged from early primary years through to secondary school age. Ninety-four teams competed across seven different levels with the winners and runners up in each age group progressing to the Scottish Finals in Perth with Secondary Schools on March 18 and Primary Schools May 12.

This event is one of the main sporting events on the school sporting calendar with the number of entries and the number of schools taking part each continuing to increase.

Councillor Jeff Leaver, chair of Children, Young People and Lifelong Learning [CYPLL] committee, said: “It was fantastic to see such a large turnout of children across the day taking part and so many spectators showing support for the children. The obvious success and popularity of the sport is down to all the hard work and dedication of the schools, teachers, coaches and local community clubs who work with the children on a daily basis. We cannot under estimate the wider benefits for children of taking part in sport and competitions like today that go a long way to raising ambition and attainment.”

Councillor Ros Surtees, vice-chair, said: “I was pleased to be able to watch the younger children perform and I was impressed to see so many children taking part. We must take time to thank the judges, officials, staff and volunteer helpers on the day and Lockerbie Academy for hosting the event.

esults:

DUMFRIES AND GALLOWAY REGIONAL SCHOOLS GYMNASTICS FINALS 2018 – PRIMARY PRE LEVEL RESULTS

1st Team – Newington Primary A

2nd Team – Moffat Academy D

3rd Team – Gretna Primary B

1st Individual – Emma Irving (Newington Primary)

2nd Individual – Maisie Mackay (Gretna Primary)

3rd Individual – Lewis Anderson (Newington Primary)

*** - Qualified for Scottish Schools Gymnastics Finals, Perth, Saturday 12 May

DUMFRIES AND GALLOWAY REGIONAL SCHOOLS GYMNASTICS FINALS 2018 – PRIMARY LEVEL 1 RESULTS

1st Team – Moffat Academy A

2nd Team – Gretna Primary C

3rd Team – Newington Primary A

1st = Individual – Arthur Kershaw (Moffat Academy)

2nd Individual – Cammy Bryson (Newington Primary)

3rd = Individual – Ava Taylor (Kelloholm Primary)

3rd = Individual – Casey Swallow (Newington Primary)

*** - Qualified for Scottish Schools Gymnastics Finals, Perth, Saturday 12th May

DUMFRIES AND GALLOWAY REGIONAL SCHOOLS GYMNASTICS FINALS 2018 – PRIMARY LEVEL 2 RESULTS

1st Team – Langholm D

2nd Team – Hecklegirth C

3rd Team – Gretna A

1st = Individual – Charley Emerson (Gretna Primary)

2nd Individual – Matilda Brockley (Langholm Primary)

3rd Individual – Freya Blaikie (Langholm Primary)

*** - Qualified for Scottish Schools Gymnastics Finals, Perth, Saturday 12 May

DUMFRIES AND GALLOWAY REGIONAL SCHOOLS GYMNASTICS FINALS 2018 – PRIMARY LEVEL 3 RESULTS

*** - Qualified for Scottish Schools Gymnastics Finals, Perth, Saturday 12 May

1st = Individual – Archie Jarvis (Lockerbie Primary)

DUMFRIES AND GALLOWAY REGIONAL SCHOOLS GYMNASTICS FINALS 2018 – SECONDARY LEVEL 1 RESULTS

1st Team – Annan Academy B

2nd Team – Moffat Academy B

3rd Team – Sanquhar Academy B

1st Individual – Abbie Callaghan (Annan Academy)

2nd Individual – Grace Johnson (Moffat Academy)

3rd Individual – Roisin Pearson (Sanquhar Academy)

*** - Qualified for Scottish Schools Gymnastics Finals, Perth, Sunday 18th March

DUMFRIES AND GALLOWAY REGIONAL SCHOOLS GYMNASTICS FINALS 2018 – SECONDARY LEVEL 2 RESULTS

1st Team – Langholm Academy A

2nd Team – Annan Academy C

3rd Team – Lockerbie Academy A

1st Individual – Sadie Cropper (Langholm Academy)

2nd = Individual – Heather Dalgliesh (Annan Academy)

3rd Individual – Cora Foster (Langholm Academy)

*** - Qualified for Scottish Schools Gymnastics Finals, Perth, Sunday 18th March

DUMFRIES AND GALLOWAY REGIONAL SCHOOLS GYMNASTICS FINALS 2018 – SECONDARY LEVEL 3

1st Team – Moffat Academy A

1st Individual- Zara Davis-Grierson (Moffat Academy)

2nd Individual- Jessica Ryder (Moffat Academy)

3rd Individual- Jen Armstrong (Moffat Academy)

*** - Qualified for Scottish Schools Gymnastics Finals, Perth, Sunday 18th March