Success for Galloway girls in pony club comps

Members of Galloway Branch of the Pony Club have been out and about competing at Pony Club Championships this month and enjoyed success along the way.

Having qualified at the first round of competitions in July at Morris EC near Fenwick, the Regional Dressage team of Ella Wallace, Tammy Campbell, Jenni Brooke and Georgie Barr headed to the Ian Stark Equestrian Centre near Selkirk on Friday, August 3 for the Regional Championships where they met up with clubs from all over Scotland, North of England and Ireland.

The team put in lovely tests on grass arenas but despite their efforts they were not placed.

Georgie Barr won a first rosette for her section and had to go into a dressage ride-off where she came third overall.

On the Sunday it was the turn of the individual show jumpers, Charlotte and Pheobe Gaw who also qualified at Morris in July. Both girls completed super rounds over the big indoor course and loved the experience.

However, they managed to win the heavily contested competition for best dressed stables at ISEC that night.

Ponies Busker and Shadow had their stables adorned with bunting, fairy lights and posters, this is a first for Galloway. Very well done girls!

Next it was the turn of Emma and Laura Donnan.

The sisters travelled down to Offchurch, Warwickshire for the weekend of August 10-12 to take part in the National PC Tetrathlon Championships having qualified at Forgandenny in July.

This is a very challenging competition with members completing a section in running, swimming and shooting as well as cross country riding with their ponies.

Despite the challenging conditions both girls did incredibly well with Emma finishing in 11th place in her class, and Laura’s team finishing in third place and 17th individual.

In the meantime, Galloway’s members and their ponies have been showing and competing at local shows, competitions, ROMs and rallies.

It has been a very hectic summer but everyone at Galloway has had a great time and looking forward to what the next few months have in store.