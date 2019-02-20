Stranraer curler Robyn Munro helps Team GB to gold at European Youth Olympic Winter Festival

A Stranraer curler helped Team GB to produce a golden performance at the European Youth Olympic Winter Festival in Sarajevo last Friday.

Robyn Munro (15) was part of the mixed curling quartet, skipped by Hamish Gallacher (16), which defeated Switzerland 6-2 in the final, ensuring their 100 per cent record over the tournament.

Ahead of the showdown with the Swiss, Robyn had described their unbeaten run as a “dream week” and with both sides having seven wins to their name, it was the British four who came out on top, navigating their way through a nervy first few ends to secure victory after the eighth.

The team of Hamish (Sanquhar), Inca Maguire (Forfar) and Angus Bryce (Kelso) had earlier stormed to victory in the semi-finals, beating Poland 8-2 after only six ends, and Robyn said she was thrilled to clinch the gold.

She said: “When we won it was amazing – I was so, so happy.

“We were on such a high after the semi-final because we realised that we had actually won a medal, but we had to refocus quickly for the final.

“We made a really good start to the final, but the emotions started getting to us and we needed to keep them at bay.

“We worked so hard as a team, so it was great to stand on the podium with them. You can’t fault the week at all, it’s been amazing.

“The experience is unreal. I love returning to the village everyday with all the other athletes asking you how you’re getting on – you just feel like you have so much more support. It’s amazing to be a part of – I love it.”

Hamish, who skipped the team, added: “Eight wins out of eight – if you’d have said that at the start of the week my jaw would have dropped.

“We’ve played some quality curling this week and the fact we have been able to fulfil our potential has made us so happy.

“We got off to a really fast start in the final. I think we were leading 3-1 at half-time. We went in with everybody really buzzing and the adrenaline was pumping. I was really proud of the team being able to manage their emotions throughout the whole game.

“It’s an amazing feeling - it’s been a lot of hard work in the build-up to this event. We would have been happy with a medal, but the fact it was gold is outstanding.”