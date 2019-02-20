Stranraer curler Hammy McMillan to represent Scotland at World Championships

Stranraer curler Hammy McMillan will be targeting the world title after beating Team Muirhead in the Scottish Championship in Perth.

McMillan, was part of Team Mouat, who won 7-5 and will now represent Scotland at next month’s World Championships in Lethbridge, Canada, a year after claiming bronze in Las Vegas.

The holders were level with Muirhead after four ends at 2-2 before taking a 4-2 lead in the fifth. Mouat extended their lead going 6-3 up before Muirhead cut the deficit to one heading into the final end. The final end got off to a great start as Mouat Lead McMillan pulled off two tic shots in a row ensuring that with one stone remaining for each skip Team Mouat looked to score 1 and Muirhead responded with a double takeout to lie two but Mouat gave his team a 7-5 victory and the second Scottish Championship title in as many years.

After the victory, Mouat said: ““We had most of the final under control, but scoring a two at the sixth end was the turning point. It’s a dream come true for me to skip a Scotland team at a World Championship in Canada.

“Canada’s the biggest country in the world for curling and they know how to put on these big tournaments, so we’re already looking forward to it.”