Stoneykirk Curling win Galloway Cup in epic final against Castle Kennedy

The prestigious Galloway Cup knock-out competition, sponsored by James Gordon Ltd, was won in some style by a Stoneykirk Curling Club rink skipped by Norman Brown at Stranraer Ice Rink last Thursday evening.

Norman, with Alex Fergusson, Brian McColm and Adam Sharp, saw off the brave challenge of the form team of the competition, Colin Dalrymple, Ann Baynes, Rita Mitchell and Margaret Breadon from Castle Kennedy CC, with a 9-3 win in the final – with most of the winning shots scores in the sixth end, when the Castle

Kennedy foursome called it a day.

The Galloway Cup is the only competition in the curling calendar that involve rinks from three provinces, the Galloway Province, the Rhins o’ Gallowa’ Province and the Stewartry Province.

After the final game, Galloway Province President Drew Paton asked Rhins secretary Janette Sloan to present the magnificent trophy to Norman and his rink. Both the winning rink and the runners-up received McMillan Hotel vouchers.

Winning skip Norman Brown spoke to thank his rink and the opposition for the quality of the curling and had a special word of thank for the James Gordon’s who continue to generously sponsor this competition. He also thanked the three secretaries, David McMiken, Janette Sloan and Louise Kerr for organising the

competition.

A bottle raffle to help with insurance cover for the trophy raised £130. Thanks to all who brought bottles and bought tickets.

Results:

1st round – R Lammie, Logan WO Twynholm SCR; G Adams, Kirkcowan SCR S Groome, Anwoth and Grithon WO; N R Brown, Stoneykirk 11 B Roff, Kirkcudbright Country 10; D Paton, Penninghame 2 H Parker, Castle Kennedy 12; J T Cannon, Wigtown 5 C Dalrymple, Castle Kennedy 6.

Quarter-finals – R Lammie 12 S Groome 2; N R Brown 11 D McArthur, Minnigaff 2; P Soriani, Glasserton 5 H Parker 6; C Dalrymple 6 T Harrison, Leswalt 2.

Semi-finals – R Lammie 3 N R Brown 6; H Parker 6 C Dalrymple 7. Final – N R Brown 9 C Dalrymple 3.