Stewartry 50-27 Kilmarnock: Blacks snatch win with second-half comeback

Stewartry produced a second-half fightback to earn victory against Kilmarnock in the Tennents West One League game last Saturday at Greenlaw.

The Blacks were trailing 19-27 but five second half tries gave them a 50-27 win.

They kicked off with the crosswind advantage but found themselves penalised twice in the first three minutes, giving Kilmarnock the chance to breakaway and score a converted try. Kilmarnock continued to press the Stewartry line before scoring out on the right after some slick passing. The conversion to made it 14-0.

Stewartry got on the scoresheet when Picken won possession and put Kerr in for their first try. Mosey added the conversion.

Killie responded with two tries in quick succession giving them the extra bonus point.

Milligan and McCarney started the fight back for Stewartry. A penalty award was kicked to the corner, the Blacks won the lineout and the forwards drove Taylor over to make it 24-12 to Killie.

Kerr and McCarney were leading the way before Milligan was in for his first try of the season at the posts. Mosey converted. 24-19. Killie added three points from a penalty before half time to lead 27-19.

Stewartry freshened things up with Wilson, Chadwick and Broll but it was Kilmarnock who had a try disallowed, before Stewartry’s Muir gave Picken an easy run in for try number five. Mosey closed the gap to one point with the conversion. 27-26 to Killie. Three minutes later Chadwick stole possession to set Wilson off down the wing for a third try in three games to put the Blacks in the lead for the first time at 31-27. Stewartry won the next lineout with the McCulloch lads setting Kerr off on another run to the Killie 22 backed up by Muir and Wilson for McCarney to score. Mosey added the conversion 38-27. Another Stewartry attack involving Forsyth, Broll , Muir and Picken gave Mosey his try at the posts. He added the conversion 45-27.

Two minutes to go and McCarney jinked his way over for his second try set up by Milligan, Maxwell and Steele to give the Blacks one of the best second half performances for a long time. This week Stewartry visit Dalziel who are bottom of the league, kick off 2pm.