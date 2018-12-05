Stewartry 3-26 Greenock Wanderers: Blacks lose bruising clash with Greenock

Stewartry had a unbeaten record at Greenlaw against Greenock and were looking to avenge a 45-0 defeat earlier in the season.

The Blacks were led out by mascot Alexander McGuire wee brother of the current Blacks hooker Kieran.

Stewartry were first on the attack when Jason Forsyth had a clear run before he was high tackled – a theme throughout – just short off the Greenlock line. The referee failed to see the offence, which ended Forsyth’s game and a scrum was awarded to Greenock for his knock on after a six-minute delay. The home support called for a penalty try.

Greenock opened the scoring after winning a line out in the corner and driving over the line. The conversion made it 7-0 after eight minutes.

Craig Mosey reduced the deficit with a penalty for Stewartry. The Blacks were having a good spell in the game but were unable to make it count.

Greenock attacked from deep in their own half with the some excellent back play to score a second converted try just before half time 3-14 to Greenock.

A battered and bruised Stewartry upped the tempo but it all came to nothing as did a penalty kick for Greenock missing the posts. From the Blacks drop out the Greenock full back collected and ran straight through to score a third try for the visitors. 3-19 Greenock.

Greenock continued to go unpunished in the second half for some more dubious high tackles much to the home supports anger.

The Blacks battled hard but they just could not breach the Greenock defence.

Ten minutes to go and Greenock scored their fourth bonus point try to secure the five points in their bid for promotion and move up into third place in the league.

Full-time 26-3 to Greenock a first win ever at Greenlaw for the Clydesiders.

If Stewartry can play to their strengths in the next two games against lower opposition, Cumnock away this week, and Cambuslang at home the following week, they can enjoy their Christmas break.