Stewartry 26-5 Dalziel: Mid-table finish in sight after win

Stewartry boosted their hopes of a mid-table finish after a 26-5 victory over Dalziel.

They started on the back foot when Dalziel opened the scoring with a drive for the line in only seven minutes and they almost added a second midway through the first half but they were stopped short of the line.

Stewartry responded with Mosey converting a penalty to narrow the gap to three points. It was the sparks the Blacks needed. Hooker McGuire led the way, winning the scrum before hooking the ball to David Kerr, who scored in the corner to give Stewartry an 8-5 lead at the break.

A series of injuries hampered a positive second period for Dalziel and Mosey put more distance between the teams with another couple of penalties to give the Blacks a 14-5 lead.Stewartry grew in confidence and it was lovely flowing move finished off by Robert Austin which resulted in another try and a sizeable 21-5 lead after Mosey converted the two points.

The Blacks tried to go for the bonus point with a further two tries but they only managed one from Craig Mosey who nipped in to the corner for the final try. Stewartry are away at Garnock on March 2.