Stewartry 24-7 Cambuslang: Blacks earn hard fought victory

Stewartry overcame a strong Cambuslang side and storm Deirdre at a very wet and windswept Greenlaw.

Both teams were to put on a display of hard running and tackling in the atrocious conditions on a pitch that started off in good condition for running rugby. Stewartry’s number seven Steele was first to show from a quickly taken penalty and some good lineout play between Jamieson and Stevie McCulloch saw the Blacks have the early advantage, but as is usual it was Cambuslang who took play up into the Stewartry 22 the forwards driving over for a try in the corner. The conversion was added 0-7 Cambuslang.

Stewartry were back in the game as they disrupted the Cambuslang scrum and Picken was able to grab the loose ball passing to Austin and McCulloch, Milligan making 25 metres before releasing Steele who was backed up by Kerr and TJ to put Andy Wilson in for a try in the corner the conversion missed 5-7 Cambuslang.

Stewartry kept the pressure on before a steal by the Cambuslang number ten on the half way line to break to within five metres of the try line. Cambuslang were stopped short again from a quick penalty.

Stewartry cleared their lines and Maxwell lead the charge backed up by Broll twice and Picken before he was high tackled and the referee awarded a penalty try to Stewartry. 12-7 Stewartry.

Cambuslang never gave up and they were denied a try in the corner when the player going over bumped the corner flag spotted by the referee. Half time 12-7 Stewartry.

The heavy rain continued throughout and it was a very wet pitch that met the two teams after the warmth of the changing rooms.

Stewartry continued to attack Kerr, Steele and Broll winning good ball in 50-50 situations. Stewartry lost a lineout not straight and then out hooked Cambuslang in the scrum Stewartry kept possession and drove for the corner and with four backs joining eight forwards the Blacks crashed over with prop Mick McCulloch scoring only his second try ever after last week’s first one at Cumnock and five years in the first xv squad. The conversion failed. 17-7 Stewartry.

Cambuslang fought back and Stewartry brought on their four replacements with fresh legs to secure the result. In the final minutes Mosey kicked a penalty to the corner which was won by Stevie McCulloch and the forwards drove towards the Cambuslang line giving Mick McCulloch the chance to touch down a second try and a fourth bonus point try. Craig Mosey added the points with drop kick and the referee blew for full time. 24 -7 to Stewartry.

Both teams deserved the plaudits for putting on a hard fought game in the horrible conditions and David Steele was awarded Stewartry’s man of the match.

The next game at Greenlaw will be the Presidents XV v Captains XV next Saturday, kick off 2pm. Teams to be picked on the day bring your boots.