Stewartry 22-23 Annan: Blacks miss out on Chisholm Cup

Stewartry let slip an 11-point lead against Annan in a 22-23 defeat to miss out on the Chisholm Cup in this West League Division 1 clash.

The Blacks got off to a great start as Milligan broke through three tackles on the wing before sending the ball back inside to put Steele in to touch down under the sticks in the third minute. Mosey slotted the extras.

Halfway into the first period the Blacks gave away a penalty on their own 22 after tackling a player in the air, giving Annan an easy three points.

With 15 minutes left in the first period Boyd replaced Forsyth who had suffered a head knock.

On the half hour the visitors picked up at the back of the scrum to get into the Stewartry 22 on the left wing. They pressed for the goal line but the tight Blacks defence kept them out. However, Annan recycled quickly going the other way and then left again to score out wide, adding the extras.

The Blacks responded as Picken took a quick tap and drove for the line but he couldn’t break through the Annan defenders, who conceded a penalty. Mosey added three points on the stroke of half-time giving Stewartry a four-point lead.

Annan cut the Blacks’ lead to one point with a penalty. However, it was Stewartry who were to grab the next two tries and open up an 11-point lead after scores by Muir and Kerr. Mosey slotted one conversion and missed the other.

However, the visitors stepped up a gear and put the Blacks under sustained pressure before securing a try. A cheap penalty was then conceded by Stewartry, which proved to be costly as Annan took a quick tap to run straight at the hosts defence before burrowing over the line. The conversion was good to give them a one-point lead.

Ten minutes from time a yellow card took Annan down to 14 men but they held on for a narrow win.