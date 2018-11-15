Stewartry 14-34 Garnock: Black’s poor record against visitors continues

Stewartry lost a fourth home league game at a wet and windy Greenlaw to Garnock a team the Blacks have not beaten since 2004.

Before the game a one minute silence was held to commemorate the 100 years since the end of World War One. The referee arrived half an hour late for the kick off but once the game started Stewartry were putting pressure on the visitors. McCulloch and Steele won some good line out ball to take the game into the Garnock 22, where prop McMorran drove a further ten metres releasing McCulloch towards the posts and he freed Taylor for the opening try. Craig Mosey added the conversion.

Stewartry failed to use the wind to their advantage but one lineout in the Garnock 22 saw the Blacks take clean ball for scrum half John Picken to give prop McMorran the chance to drive through for a second Stewartry try. Craig Mosey converted his 30th kick of the season to put Stewartry 14-0 up.

Garnock made progress into the Blacks’ half as the wind died down and were rewarded with a penalty score. 14-3. Garnock took possession of the Blacks restart and raced through the Stewartry defence for their first try which was unconverted. Halftime 14-8 Stewartry.

Garnock upped their effort from the restart and an early breakaway saw them score a converted try to go ahead 15-14. Garnock broke through with ease for another two converted tries for the bonus point try. Garnock showed why they are way up to second place in Tennents West One with this an eighth win in a row. Garnock finished off with a final fifth try with two minutes to go for a final score 14-34 to Garnock.

Stewartry in eighth place are at home again this week against Strathendrick in ninth place. Kick off 2pm to be followed by Scotland v South Africa kick off 5.20pm.