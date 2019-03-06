Stafford McDowall recalled to Scotland squad to face Wales

Former Stewartry Sharks stand-off Stafford McDowall has been recalled to Gregor Townsend’s Scotland squad as part of eight changes for the Six Nations clash against Wales at Murrayfield on Saturday.

McDowall, who has emerged as a highly promising centre, has enjoyed a successful few months and only turned 21 in February.

The Dundrennan player earned his first professional contract with club team Glasgow Warriors and receiving his first call-up to the national team for Six Nations’ opener against Italy.

McDowall shook off an ankle injury to score a try, helping the Warriors move top of the Pro 14 Conference A with an impressive 42-10 win over Zebre last Saturday.

“Stafford is an up and coming player,” said Scotland assistant coach Matt Taylor in the build-up to the Six Nations.

“He has done really well with Glasgow and the coaches there think a lot of him. It is good to have involved. He is quite a physically imposing type of guy, and he is going to develop nicely over the next few years.”

After opening up with victory over Italy, Scotland have suffered back to back defeats to Ireland and France. Wales are targeting a grand slam.