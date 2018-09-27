Southerness member skippers Scotland to victory in seniors

Scotland have been crowned Senior Men’s Home Internationals champions at Southerness once play resumed following a visit from the uninvited Storm Ali.

After losing the second day’s play due to the extreme weather conditions, a change to the original format was agreed with two sessions taking place, which consisted of seven head-to-head battles, ensuring all three country versus country matches were played.

In the round robin format, Scotland, England & Ireland all won two out of three matches, so the title was decided on the most match points scored across all three matches.

On the final day, it was Scotland who turned on the style, losing only one match from 14. In the morning session, the hosts defeated England 5-2 with Ireland getting the better of Wales by the same score line.

The battle with the Auld Enemy was a close affair. Scotland led England 3-2 with two matches on the course, but 4&3 victories from both Malcolm Reid and Captain Ian Brotherson closed out the match.

With it all to play for in the afternoon matches, England convincingly defeated Ireland 5.5 – 1.5, whilst Scotland took charge early on against Wales and never let up, winning 6.5 – 0.5.

When all was said and done, it couldn’t have been closer, with the winner decided by the team with the highest number of points scored across all three matches. Scotland totalled 15 points, England 13.5 and Ireland 12, meaning Scotland were crowned champions for the first time since 2014, which was also on home soil at North Berwick.

After the victory, Scotland captain, and Southerness member Ian Brotherston, said: “It’s always a dream come true to win the Senior Men’s Home Internationals, especially at your home course.

“We practised and prepared for this championship well, and as Captain, I have had great support from the team all week.

“We played very well today, we were undefeated in 13 of the 14 matches, the whole team did themselves very proud.

“We were very disappointed at losing our opening game against Ireland, so yesterday when play was cancelled, we all went along the road to Dumfries & County Golf Club and used their indoor swing studio, so perhaps that was the secret.

“The Home Internationals is a great focus for the year, with the format being foursomes and singles each day, it is a great championship to play. There is fantastic camaraderie within the team, this victory means a lot to all of us, and to do it in Scotland, on home soil, is the icing on the cake.”