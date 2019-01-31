Solway Skating win gold at British Championships

Solway Synchronised Skating Club produced a fantastic display to clinch multiple medals at the British Championships in Nottingham.

The four teams – Comets, Lightning, Eclipse and Stars – set new personal bests and all four won medals, with the Stars’ team picking up gold in a dazzling performance on the ice.

First up on Saturday were youngest side Comets who were competing in the elementary section. Despite the competition being streamed on the BBC iPlayer and a daunting arena to perform in, they showed cool composure, skating beautifully to win silver.

It was the first medal won by a Comets team at the British Championships and came on the back of gold medal success in Cardiff.

One of the skaters on the team was S1 pupil Megan Smith who goes to Castle Douglas High. Her mum Julie told the Gazette: “Megan doesn’t really get nervous either during or before competing, she just really enjoys it. She was very pleased to get silver at Nottingham, after winning gold at Cardiff too. She’s very proud to be part of the team.”

There was also success for Lightning and Castle Douglas pupil Emma Watson and Sydnee Penny from Dalbeattie High. The team were 0.3 points off silver and set a new personal best score to secure bronze. The medals kept on coming as Eclipse were up next in the “mixed age” category and they won silver and 0.4 of a point off gold.

Last to take to the ice were the Solway Stars team, taking a lead after Saturday’s short programme they performed their free programme routine so gracefully prompting one commentator to say she had been mesmerised by their routine and this was reflected in the score, again breaking their personal best and the hundred point barrier with a score of 108.36. Amy Wallace from Douglas Ewart High helped them clinch gold.

A club’s spokesperson said: “Once again it was a magnificent weekend for our small skating club, with all teams winning medals and every team beating there personal best scores. The club would like to thank head coach Philip Carter and assistant coaches Louisa Nairn and Julie Tyson who have devoted so much time and effort into getting the teams ready for competition.

“The teams really enjoyed themselves on the ice and the results speak for themselves.”

The next event is the Trophy D’Ecosse (free entry) at Dumfries Ice Bowl on February 8,9 and 10. If you or your kids would like to learn to ice skate, the Ice Bowl runs the Skate UK Scheme, For more info contact Icebowl@dumgal.gov.uk.