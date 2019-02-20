Solway skating enjoy gold rush at Trophy d’Ecosse

It was a remarkable weekend of synchronised ice skating as all four Solway teams clinched gold to become Scottish champions at the Trophy d’Ecosse championship at Dumfries Ice Bowl.

The youngest team Solway Comets followed up their silver success at the British Championships a fortnight ago with a stunning gold. They certainly did not lack confidence and relished the chance to show their Disney’s Little Mermaid routine in front of a packed ice rink.

The Solway Eclipse skating would be skating third, the routine was new this year and had an Addams family theme, matching black outfits with spiders in their hair completed the spooky look. The crowd cheered every move and the team skated the routine brilliantly.

Solway Stars skated in two programmes and had a narrow three-point lead heading into the second day of competition. They followed the Polish Le Soleil who wowed their audience with their speed and skill. It would be a hard act to follow but the girls skated elegantly to the music from Disney’s Moana and with a score of 93.87 they took the gold.

The final day and Solway Lightning would be skating the popular Mary Poppins routine, with a black skirt and crisp white shirt and red bow tie complete with tied back hair in a bun they took to the ice.

No one could blame the team if they were nervous after seeing all the other Solway teams win gold but the preliminary category was one of the most competitive and only a great performance would see them in the medal positions.

The home support was cheering every move and the team responded by delivering an entertaining and skilful performance to also clinch the gold.