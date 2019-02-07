Scots star urges Galloway girls to play ice hockey

Scottish ice hockey star Beth Scoon is encouraging more girls and women in Dumfries and Galloway to take up the sport.

She teamed up with South Scotland MSP Emma Harper at last month’s U18 women’s world championship, where Solway Sharks Ladies’ Megan Gourlay helped Great Britain to clinch bronze at Dumfries Ice Bowl.

The Sharks are the only Scottish team competing in the UK’s top women’s ice hockey league and the club also puts on regular ‘learn to play’ sessions for girls and women of all ages, to encourage them to try the sport.

Owing to a lack of girls’ teams when she was growing up in Kirkcaldy, Beth, 23, had to play alongside boys at youth level, but believes there are now better opportunities for girls to get involved in the sport, particularly for those living in the Dumfries area.

She said: “There were no Solway Ladies or any other teams while I was growing up, so my only option was to play with the boys. So now for girls wanting to start out, there are so many options. They can come and join a women’s team right away.

”I think the ground work is there for people to start as well now. For example, Megan Gourlay came along to the Solway junior team, the Solway Ladies, and she’s now worked her way up into the GB U18s team. So that’s great to see.

“Girls should get involved in ice hockey because it is fast, skilful and always exciting!”

The South of Scotland MSP said: “Youngsters in the Dumfries area are so lucky to have this fantastic ice rink facility on their doorsteps and I would encourage anyone interested to contact Solway Sharks Ladies or the Scottish Ice Hockey Association to try the sport for themselves.”