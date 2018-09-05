Rugby player given two-year ban over ecstasy use

An amateur rugby player who failed a drugs test after taking ecstasy has been banned from all sport for two years, the UK Anti-Doping agency (UKAD) confirmed.

Tyrell Wilson, who at the time played for Newton Stewart, tested positive for the prohibited substance methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) after a match against Haddington on January 13 this year.

Wilson was charged with committing an anti-doping violation rule (ADRV) in February and a suspension has been in place since then.

The case between UK Anti-Doping and Wilson (SRU) was brought before the National Anti-Doping tribunal and the verdict was published on Tuesday.

In the independent tribunal’s findings it said that Wilson, a full-back, admitted taking the drug twice already in the week before the match in question.

Wilson had also stated it was for recreational purposes only, that he was having problems at home and that had drove him to MDMA.

He also said that he was not aware that MDMA was a banned substance. UKAD claimed Wilson should not have been able to argue that the substance was taken out-of-competition even though he does not get paid to play.

He should therefore have been given a four-year ban subject to any reduction applied by the panel because the anti-doping rule violation was “intentional”.

However, the tribunal wasn’t “comfortably satisfied” by UKAD’s argument that Wilson used the drug to cheat believing it to be more likely for recreational purposes.

They therefore gave him a two-year ban to run from the date the sample was taken.

Wilson will be able to play rugby again once the ban finishes on January 12, 2020.

A statement from Newton Stewart, whom he played for at the time, said: “We fully accept and support the decision of UKAD to implement a two year ban.

“We operate a zero tolerance policy to drug taking at Newton Stewart RFC, whether performance enhancing or recreational.

“Following these developments earlier this year the club has begun putting steps in place to improve player education on the dangers of drug use, both to their health and their sporting careers. We pride ourselves on being a welcoming, family-friendly club and as such it is our aim to increase awareness of this issue at all levels of our club, from the juniors through to the senior team.”