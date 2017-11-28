Prizewinning night for Stranraer and district club members

Stranraer & District Riding Club recently held its Annual General meeting in the Rugby Club Stranraer.

Club Chairman, Joss Drummond, reported on a busy season for the club, although the wet weather had made it more difficult to run a full calendar of events. Joss thanked everyone who had helped in any way to organise, set up, clear up as well as support the events.

Joss and Louise Griffiths were re-elected as Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively. All the committee members were re-elected for a further year, with the exception of Steffanie Singleton and Emily-Mae Cousins, who retired.

The business part of the evening over, the meeting moved on to the presentation of Points League Trophies and prizes with Joss, presenting the numerous trophies, rosettes and certificates. Members enjoyed a lovely buffet, provided by committee members.

2017 Points League Winners

SHOWJUMPING

Lead Rein - 1st Cara Jamieson -Timmy; 2nd - Noah Gaw - Max; 3rd - Sally Drummond - Hero.

Let Loose - Juniors - 1st - Erin Jamieson - Paris; 2nd - Emma Drummond - Hero; 3rd - Sara McConnell - Venus.

Let Loose - Seniors - 1st - Arlene McKie - Ernie; 2nd - Ali Yellowlees - Minnow; 3rd= - Marie Horsell - Bliss; 3rd= - Nicole Cockburn - Soldier.

40 cm Pony - 1st - Zoe McConnell - Abbie; 2nd - Charlotte Gaw - Henry; 3rd - Phoebe Gaw - Molly.

40 cm Horse - 1st - Arlene McKie - Ernie; 2nd - Iona McFarlane - Tara; 3rd - Ali Yellowlees - Minnow.

Starter Stakes Pony - 1st - Madison Laing - Tommy; 2nd - Charlotte Gaw - Henry; 3rd= - Zoe McConnell - Abbie; 3rd= - Phoebe Gaw - Molly.

Starter Stakes Horse - 1st - Ali Yellowlees - Minnow; 2nd - Laura Smithers - Sheree; 3rd - Arlene McKie - Ernie.

Pre Beginner Pony - 1st - Madison Laing - Tommy; 2nd - Zoe McConnell - Abbie; 3rd - Charlotte Gaw - Henry.

Pre Beginner Horse - 1st - Leonnie Laing - Malky; 2nd - Laura Smithers - Sheree; 3rd - Ali Yellowlees - Minnow.

Beginner Pony - 1st - Madison Laing - Tommy; 2nd - Zoe Ramsay - Peanuts; 3rd - Tara Burnett - Storm.

Beginner Horse - 1st - Julie Pedley - Winnie; 2nd - Leonnie Laing - Malky; 3rd - Shirley Panter - Charlie.

Novice Pony - 1st - Tara Burnett - Storm; 2nd - Catherine Archibald - Barley; 3rd - Zoe Ramsay - Peanuts.

Novice Horse - 1st - Ellis Ramsay - Queenie; 2nd - Leonnie Laing - Malky; 3rd - Julie Pedley - Winnie.

Small Intermediate Pony - 1st= - Rhona Baillie - Connie; 1st= - Carolyn Fisher - Seaton Carew; 3rd= - Emma Donnan - Samantha; 3rd= - Tara Burnett - Storm.

Small Intermediate Horse - 1st - Rachael Baillie - Miami George; 2nd - Liz Jones - Alfie; 3rd - Ellis Ramsay - Queenie.

Intermediate Pony - 1st - Carolyn Fisher - Seaton Carew; 2nd - Rhona Baillie - Connie.

Intermediate Horse - 1st - Rachael Baillie - Miami George; 2nd - Liz Jones - Alfie; 3rd - Isla Forsyth - Maverick.

Open - 1st - Rachael Baillie - Miami George; 2nd - Julie Pedley - Hootch; 3rd= - Isla Forsyth - Maverick; 3rd= - Julie Pedley - Bay.

DRESSAGE

Junior Intro - 1st - Sara McConnell - Venus; 2nd= - Zoe McConnell - Dee Dee; 2nd= - Zoe McConnell - Abbie.

Senior Intro - 1st - Ali Yellowlees - Minnow; 2nd - Arlene McKie - Ernie; 3rd= - Shirley Panter - Charlie; 3rd= - Julie Pedley - Owl’s End Kylie.

Juniors Prelim A - 1st - Zoe McConnell - Dee Dee; 2nd - Zoe McConnell - Abbie.

Seniors Prelim A - 1st - Ali Yellowlees - Minnow; 2nd - Shirley Panter - Charlie; 3rd= - Kara Torrance - Harry; 3rd= - Kate Griffiths - Gala Day.

Prelim B - 1st - Mhairi Ross - William Wallis; 2nd= - Hannah Torbet - Princess; 2nd= - Anne Keith - Its an Honour.

Novice - 1st - Anne Keith - Its an Honour; 2nd - Hannah Torbet - Princess; 3rd= - Andrew Drummond - Quin; 3rd= - Debs Millington - April Moon; 3rd= - Joss Drummond - Drumai Ceili.

COMBINED TRAINING

Junior Intro - Let Loose - 1st - Sara McConnell - Venus

Senior Intro - Let Loose - 1st - Ali Yellowlees - Minnow; 2nd - Arlene McKie - Ernie.

Junior Intro - 60 cm - 1st - Zoe McConnell - Elvet Abigail; 2nd - Jenni Brooke - Tinkers Girl.

Senior Intro - 60 cm - 1st - Laura Smithers - Sheree.

Junior Prelim A - 50 cm - 1st - Zoe McConnell - Elvet Abigail.

Senior Prelim A - 50 cm - 1st - Ali Yellowlees - Minnow.

Prelim A - 70 cm - 1st - Julie Pedley - Winnie; 2nd - Kara Torrance - Harry; 3rd - Shirley Panter - Charlie.

Prelim B - 60 cm - 1st - Shirley Panter - Charlie; Prelim B - 80 cm - 1st - Joss Midgley - Drumai Ceili; 2nd - Mhairi Ross - William Wallis; 3rd - Julie Pedley - Winnie.

Novice - 90 cm - 1st - Joss Midgley - Drumai Ceili.

GAMES

Junior Games - 1st - Charlotte Gaw - Henry; 2nd - Zoe McConnell - Dee Dee; 3rd - Cara Jamieson - Timmy; 4th= - Emma Drummond - Hero; 4th= - Phoebe Gaw - Max.

Senior Games - 1st - Jenni Brooke - Tink; 2nd - Madison Laing - Tommy; 3rd - Nicole Cockburn - Laddie.

The Eric McColm Memorial Salver was presented to Sam Townley-Malyon as the person who had helped the most at the Club during 2017.