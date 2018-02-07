Perthshire 8-46 Newton Stewart: Reds keep title hopes alive

Newton Stewart kept themselves in title contention after a 46-8 win over Perthshire.

Newton’s intentions were clear from the kick off as David Adams crashed over in the corner just a few minutes in though the conversion was missed.

And it wasn’t long before the second try was scored from a scrum after a Perthshire knock-on the forwards picked and drove Euan Dewar over the line – the referee deemed it to be held up. The scrum was reset and Newton Stewart did another back row move which resulted in wing Liam Brawls scoring. Conversion was missed. Perthshire got on the scoresheet with a penalty but it wasn’t long before Newton Stewart extended their advantage as Fraser Morton finished off a good move and a successful conversion for 17-3.

Perthshire then had a good spell of attack but Newton’s defence held out. Eventually Dewar got the turnover. Once again the backs attacked the Perthshire line and got within five metres. A quick recycled ball came to Dewar on the charge who got over for a try.

There was no let up on the pressure that Newton Stewart was putting on Perthshire under. Newton’s forwards although a lighter pack were always making big gains. Newton fought their way up to the Perthshire try line with Duncan Skimming, William McCornick and Mark McCornick all having a go at the line before the ball went out to the backs and popped back into Skimming who powered over for a try to give them a 26-point lead.

Newton Stewart didn’t let up for a minute. Straight away they worked their way back down into the Perthshire half. With multiple phases of play, the ball was eventually spun out with Gaw crashing over to make it 34-3.

A further try was added when Skimming gathered the ball and exploited the space from the lineout by charging over for his second try for 39-3.

The Reds worked their way into the Perthshire half once again as William McCornick got over for Newton’s final score which Fraser Morton converted. With only a couple of minutes remaining Newton sat back a little

bit and a good break from the Perthshire winger resulted in a score in the corner which wasn’t converted to give a final score of 46-8.