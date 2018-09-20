Newton Stewart: Texas scramble success

A very successful Texas Scramble and Race Night was held at Newton Stewart Golf Club on Saturday.

The golf event was sponsored by McLeans Taxis with 16 teams of 4 players competing in a “shotgun start” texas scramble. A number of quirky holes were included in the round with players having to adapt their shots to the abnormal club selections allowed on some of the holes. The variation in format from regular play was enjoyed by all with some good talking points at the end of the round in the 19th hole.

The golf was followed by a well supported race night in the Clubhouse with some serious betting and cheering on of horses during the races.

The Club would like to express their thanks to McLeans Taxis for sponsoring the golf and Macca for running the race night. Grateful thanks also to the numerous other race and horse sponsors which made the event such a success.

The golf result is as follows:

1st Peter Hughes, Hamish Hughes, Kevin Hughes and Alan White - 57.5

2nd Alec Johnstone, David McClymont, Chris Kirkpatrick and Richard Dobson - 58.7

3rd Jordan Whiteside, Neil Whyte, Connor Bennewith and Jim Haswell - 58.8

Ladies winners - Helena Fox, Evelyn McLellan, Joyce Maitland and Margaret McKenzie - 66.6