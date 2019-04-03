Newton Stewart make history with promotion to National League 2

Newton Stewart RFC beat Carrick last week to secure promotion to the third tier in Scottish rugby for the first time in their 35-year history.

It was a huge occasion for the club, and the achievement was made all the more special given that they did in front of their home fans at Bladnoch Park – and in some style too as they brushed aside their local rivals 45-7 to clinch second place in National League Division 3.

This promotion marks a historic moment for Newton Stewart RFC as it is their highest ever league standing. The current 1st XV have an average age of just 21, which makes their success all the more remarkable.

Graham Morton, President of Newton Stewart RFC, said of the achievement, “Saturday was a momentous day for the club, with Newton Stewart RFC gaining promotion up into the third top rugby league in Scotland.

“This is the highest league we have been in since we began in 1984.

“The win over Carrick RFC was built on hard work on the field by the players and by the support of all our coaches and volunteers off the field.

“It is all the more heartening as most of our very young team are home-grown talent – a testament to all the efforts of our youth development section over the last few years.

“We are looking forward to the new challenges that next season brings.”

Reds coach Martin Wallace believed the spirit and character shown by the players throughout the season was the key to their success and stressed there’s more to come.

After the game, he said: “I am very proud of the players. They have been a credit to themselves and the club this season.

“They have reacted positively to any setbacks during the league campaign and shown great composure in the last few weeks to secure promotion. There is still a lot to come from this young squad and we look forward to a short break before preparing for life in National League Division 2.”

Reds’ final league game of the season is away to St Boswell’s on Saturday, April 20, with the Newton Stewart RFC 7’s competition taking place the following week at Bladnoch Park.

Newton Stewart’s team: Russell Morton, Jamie Muir, Fraser Morton (captain), Jack Gaw, Liam Brawls, David Gaw, Robbie McCornick, Martin Wallace, Thomas MacDonald, Ronan McDonald, Duncan Skimming, Mark Craig, Alan Ferrie, Calum Gaw, James Wallace. Subs: Connal McDonald, Richard Fiskin, David Adams, James McMiken.