Newton Stewart 56-7 St Boswell’s: Hat-trick hero Morton fires Reds to victory

Fraser Morton ran in a hat-trick of tries as a second-half blitz from Newton Stewart blew St Boswell’s away in a 56-7 victory at Bladnoch Park.

The result leaves the Reds in second place, two points behind leaders Gordonians ahead of their home encounter with Perthshire on Saturday (kick off 2pm).

St Boswell’s started strongly in the National League Division 3 match but, with ten minutes played, Newton Stewart had their first real opportunity to attack.

Breaks came from forwards William McCornick and Thomas MacDonald, before acting captain Fraser Morton found the ball in space and galloped through to score the opening try. He converted too for a 7-0 lead.

Two penalty kicks presented themselves for Newton Stewart at the tail end of the first half, and Fraser Morton scored both of them, exuding confidence in his kicking, and taking his team into the break 13-0 ahead.

Just as with the first half, the second started with St Boswell’s looking sharpest. Their large forwards retained the ball well and ran determinedly at the Red’s defensive line.

They patiently went through the phases until their centre found the gap he needed and barged over the line for a converted try.

Hereafter, the Reds took control of the game and the tries came thick and fast. A break from Fraser Morton created an opportunity for William McCornick to bulldoze over the line, before Liam Brawls celebrated his return from holiday with a sprint up the right wing to drop anchor over the try line. Fraser Morton scored his second try of the game next, hitting a great incisive line at speed and leaving the St Boswell’s defence in his wake.

Just a few minutes later scrum-half Robbie McCornick turned over the ball midfield and placed a superb kick for the backs to chase, with Russell Morton collecting and running in the try.

Calum Gaw was next on the scoreboard. Playing in the back row, a new position for him at senior level, he backed his speed and power to run for the line solo and made it over in the far right corner.

St Boswell’s looked to be tiring in the final ten minutes. Lock Alan Ferrie was next to score through a motionless defence, before the final word went to Fraser Morton, securing his hat-trick as the whistle blew for an impressive 56-7 win.