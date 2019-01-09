Newton Stewart 53-7 Hillhead Jordanhill

Newton Stewart RFC were back in league action last weekend and looked fresh after their festive break, playing some slick and exciting rugby and scoring nine tries in the process.

The Reds came out of the blocks firing on all cylinders. The first try came after just five minutes: some clever work up the blind-side from Robbie McCornick allowed winger Liam Brawls to open the scoring.

Newton Stewart’s confidence appeared to be high as they played fast-paced rugby, producing tries for flanker Calum Gaw and full-back Russell Morton before the half-hour mark, with the former converted by centre Fraser Morton for a 17-0 lead.

The Reds extended their lead further when Robbie McCornick slotted a neat pass into the hands of back row James Wallace, who crashed over to score, whilst Fraser Morton converted, 24-0.

The second half began much as the first one had: with exciting, fast-paced rugby from the Reds. Brawls set off on a blistering break up the pitch, knocking defenders flying before getting the off- load away cleanly. Some slick passing followed, then hooker Thomas MacDonald dummied his man and passed to stand-off David Gaw, who collected the ball in space to run through for a converted try.

The next Reds’ try came off the back of a rolling maul, with the forwards creating momentum and Thomas MacDonald stealing the limelight for the score.

Tthe visitors avoided a whitewash when their stand-off received the ball out wide and ran in a try before converting it also, 36-7.

Ferrie scored the next try at full stretch, utilising his height and strength to finish it well before Morton converted, and Ferrie had a hand in the next try before it finally ended up with Fraser Morton who scored in the far corner.

Robert Service rounded things off using his pace to finish off the move, and the game, at 53-7.

This was a superb start to 2019 from Newton Stewart, producing a comprehensive win coupled with convincing performance. Next weekend the Reds travel the long journey to Orkney RFC.