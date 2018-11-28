Newton Stewart 35-17 Peebles: Reds produce cup scalp

Newton Stewart produced a shock when they knocked out Peebles in the National League Cup after defeating them 35-17 at Bladnoch Park.

Peebles play a league above Newton Stewart, and are a club of long-standing good reputation, so the Reds went into the match as definite under-dogs. However, they went into an unassailable 20-0 lead at the break and despite a fightback they held on for victory.

A Fraser Morton penalty put the Reds into the lead after ten minutes before a Peebles player was sin binned for dangerous play. Newton Stewart pressed home the advantage with another penalty to go 6-0 up. The Reds’ confidence was growing all the time now. A driving maul from a lineout created another chance, the forwards started a pick and go and William McCornick powered over the line to score the first try of the match. Morton converted to make it 13-0.

A near carbon copy of the previous move came again. Newton Stewart pushed towards the try line, the maul was illegally pulled down by Peebles and the referee awarded a penalty try to give the Reds a 20-0 lead going into the interval.

Peebles rallied and the roles of the teams appeared to have reversed in the second half. They eventually wore down a stoical Newton Stewart defence to earn themselves a converted try.

The Reds were now forced to defend their line for a long spell with only 14 men and despite a valiant attempt to keep the visitors out, Peebles ultimately scored their second try to narrow the gap to 23-17.

It looked like the Reds were struggling but two late tries from Jack Gaw and Morton sealed a memorable win and gives them plenty of confidence heading into their clash at home to Haddington on Saturday, kick off is at 2pm.