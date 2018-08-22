McMath targets more success after Commonwealth Games gold

Castle Douglas shooter David McMath says his gold medal win at the Gold Coast Games has made him hungry for more success on the world stage.

McMath has taken a break from the sport since his heroics in Australia last April where he secured victory and posted a new Games’ record in the final.

He has been forced to switch disciplines to skeet after double trap was removed from the Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.

The 21-year-old knows it is a long hard road back to get to the level he was at in double trap. However, he certainly has not given up hope of climbing back to the top.

The civil engineering student told the Gazette: “I’ve been up in Perth working for four months and I’m going back to university in a few weeks, which doesn’t give me a lot of time to shoot right now.

“It doesn’t bother me too much as I’m in a bit of transition period right now.

“I’ve started training again, I was at the Italian open three weeks ago, shot quite well there and finished sixth.

“It’s been nice to get a bit of a break, being back amongst friends, family and work colleagues and it has certainly brought me back down to earth.

“When you’re shooting, you have to really concentrate and it can get lonely at times, but I want to get back to that level.

“The batteries are recharged and I’m ready to go again.

“I’m competitive and want to be on the world stage. That success is definitely driving me on.

“I start properly back next year and hope to be competitive at a British level.

“It’s a relatively long road to get back to where I was at double trap – probably two years – but I know I can do it.”

Last week McMath was honoured with a special presentation from Stewartry Sports Council at the King’s Arms alongside Mark Adams, who worked for the council’s active schools team. And he said it caught him by surprise.

McMath said: “It was unexpected, I thought I was going to see a few people from the sports council. It was quite nice to get down there as they gave me and Mark a nice glass trophy.

“It was the first time I had seen my family in a few months. I came into the room and they were all there, so that was lovely to see them all.

“I’d like to thank the sports council, it was great to get some recognition and thanks for their support.”