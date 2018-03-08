Leswalt CC curler Margaret Agnew skips Ayr rink to Henderson Bishop Trophy

Stranraer-based curlers were successful at the Henderson Bishop finals with Margaret Agnew from Leswalt CC skipping the winning team from Ayr and the Stranraer foursome of Kate Adams, Christine Cannon, Katie Wright and Louise Kerr winning the low road final, at Lanarkshire Ice Rink last week.

Twenty rinks of female curlers had qualified from playdowns at their home ice rinks all over Scotland.

Cherrystone Trophy winners representing Stranraer Ice Rink - Louise Kerr, Katie Wright, Christine Cannon and Kate Adams with Robin Bishop presenting

For the finals of the premier ladies’ competition in women’s curling, the teams were split into four sections of five with the section winners going to the high road semi-finals and the runners-up going the low road.

Last Thursday morning in the high road semis, Ayr 1 (Margaret Agnew, Gail Thomson, Alison Cunninghame and Anne Anderson) beat Perth 8-4 to meet Aberdeen in the final.

Stranraer beat Murrayfield 2 by 8-7 to go forward to meet Dumfries in the afternoon final.

The high road final for the Henderson Bishop Trophy was a very close game between these two talented sides. In the final end, Ayr managed to get a stone behind cover on the top of the four foot and then had to hold their breath as Aberdeen skip Riann McLeod played her last draw to the button.

She was just too heavy, meaning skip Margaret Agnew had won her fourth Henderson Bishop Trophy.

In the low road final, the Stranraer ladies got out to a 5-2 lead after five ends but Dumfries came back at them taking three shots in two ends to make it peels at five all playing the last end.

Stranraer’s second player Katie Wright drew a great shot to the back of the button and the team then guarded it until the last Dumfries attempt to remove it had failed.

The Ayr team were presented with the Henderson Bishop Trophy by Robin Bishop, who is a grandson of the founder.