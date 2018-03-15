Kirkmabreck curlers win end-of-season Trophy

Kirkmabreck curlers are officially the best in Wigtownshire after winning the end-of-season league challenge for the Scott-Grierson Trophy at Stranraer Ice Rink last Friday.

Three rinks from the Galloway Province champions took on three rinks from the Rhins O’ Gallowa’ champions, Logan Curling Club, and in a thrilling encounter the teams tied at three points each at the end of the regulation eight ends.

Logan’s Donald McColm beat Kirkmabreck’s David Wilson 10-4, while Kirkmabreck’s Kerr Fisher beat Logan’s Ian Macpherson 8-2.

In the crunch third game on sheet four, Logan’s John Gilmore stole one shot at the last end to tie the game at seven shots each. The trophy was therefore decided on ends scored and the Scott-Grierson went to Kirkmabreck as they had scored 12 ends to Logan’s 11.

At the presentations, Rhins’ President Norman Brown congratulated the winners and also the losers on such an enthralling contest. The Auchendoon Trophy, for the Galloway Province league, was presented to Kirkmabreck and the Coulson Trophy, fir the Rhins’ league was presented to Logan.

Finally, the Scott-Grierson Trophy for the league challenge was presented to the proud Kirkmabreck President Iain

McFadzean. Iain thanked his teammates and the Logan curlers for the games and Galloway Province President Drew Paton gave a general vote of thanks, including to the office bearers of both provinces who organise the league throughout the curling season.