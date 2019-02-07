Kirkcudbright pupils to play at Glasgow Warriors

School pupils from the Galloway area will get the chance to play rugby at the home of Glasgow Warriors and meet some of the club’s star players.

Maxwelltown High School and Kirkcudbright Academy pupils will be amongst the 1000 players to play at Scotstoun Stadium over the coming weeks.

The tournament will see 25 schools from across Scotland compete during seven weeks of action, with the final being played before the Guinness PRO14 match between the Warriors and Edinburgh Rugby on April 27.

Pupils and teachers were shown around Whitelee Visitor Centre, where this year’s championship was officially launched last Friday. They were joined by Warriors player Lee Jones as well as sponsors SP Energy Networks chief executive, Frank Mitchell and Nathan Bombrys, managing director of Glasgow Warriors.

Jones said: “It’s always good to see so many kids playing rugby and having a good time at Scotstoun. Good luck to all the boys and girls competing in this year’s Warriors Championship.”

Maxwelltown players will play in qualifiers at Scotstoun on February 20 with Kirkcudbright playing the following Wednesday, and both will have S1 and S2 boys’ teams competing as well as an under-15s girls’ team.

The Warriors Championship began four years ago and has helped raise awareness of rugby union whilst promoting active and healthy lifestyles to young people.

The CEO at SP Energy Networks, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Glasgow Warriors again this year to promote the benefits of grassroots rugby in the communities we serve.”

Bombrys added: “The Warriors Championship couldn’t be possible without their generous support.

“This initiative is part of our wide-ranging community programme, which includes camps, training sessions and pre-match community activity before all our home games.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming more than 1,000 boys and girls to Scotstoun over the next few months.”