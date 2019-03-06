Kirkcudbright pupils show their talent at Warriors Championships

School pupils from Dumfries and Galloway were competing in the 2019 SP Energy Networks Warriors Championship at Scotstoun Stadium, the home of Glasgow Warriors, last week.

Kirkcudbright Academy rugby players took part in the third round of qualifying last Wednesday, and were joined by players from Balfron High School, St Andrew’s RC Secondary School, Auchinleck Academy and Queen Margaret Academy.

Scotstoun Stadium was basking in sunshine and the 210 players competing took full advantage of conditions, running in some superb tries.

In total, 209 tries were scored across 30 matches with each participating school in this year’s Championship entering an S1 and S2 level boys’ team as well as an under-15 girls’ team.

Kirkcudbright players scored 35 tries in total winning three of their 12 matches, with each team winning one match and the girls’ team also drawing a game.

Winger Christopher Wilson who played for the Kirkcudbright Academy S2 side said: “I really enjoyed the tournament and meeting pupils from other schools.

“Rugby is a good sport where you can do so many things like attacking and defending, although I am not really a defender. I prefer attacking on the wing.

“It’s a sport that keeps you really active and keeps you fit and strengthens you up.

“I enjoy playing golf and football but the team environment in rugby and playing with your friends is great.

“It was a fun tournament to play in and I’m looking forward playing more rugby.”

Stirling-based Balfron High School produced a fine all-round performance to qualify for the semi-finals and join Lenzie Academy and Eastwood High School in the semi-finals with two rounds of qualifying remaining.

At the beginning of the 2017/18 season Glasgow Warriors announced a landmark three-year partnership with SP Energy Networks which saw them become the club’s Official Community Partner. SP Energy Networks, which operates across central and southern Scotland, are working with Glasgow Warriors on a wide-range of community initiatives.

More than 1000 girls and boys from 25 schools are competing in this year’s competition which will give a platform to grassroots talent to display their skills at Scotstoun.