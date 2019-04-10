Kirkcudbright dressage rider wins Under 21 championship

A 16-year-old girl from Kirkcudbright produced a stunning performance to clinch the Petplan Equine Novice Under 21 Championship last weekend.

Carla Milne and her horse Hey Good Looking staved off the challenge from the opposition in a very competitive class at Hartpury College in Gloucester last Sunday, to win with a score of 71.9 per cent.

Carla was thrilled with Hey Good Looking GK’s performance in an electrifying atmosphere with some exceptional partnerships competing for the Under 21 title.

After the prizegiving, a delighted Carla said: “I’m so happy! This win was quite unexpected, it’s so exciting. He’s such a sharp horse and he can be difficult, so I’m really happy with just how relaxed he was in the test.”

The combination qualified through two rounds of competition and won their place at the Championship at the Petplan Equine Area Festival Final at Morris Equestrian in 2018.

Hey Good Looking GK is a seven year-old, black, gelding, sired by Chello III VDL. The partnership clearly impressed the judges with an elegant performance.

Kate Hopkins, from Petplan Equine, said: “Celebrating the talent of our amateur dressage riders and their equine partners is what the Petplan Equine Area Festivals are all about.

“We would especially like to congratulate Carla and Hey Good Looking GK on their fantastic win and wish her the very best of luck for the future.

“Every year the Petplan Equine Area Festivals deliver more participants and even more truly inspiring stories from grass roots riders whose aim is to make it to these Championships. The standard of competition is always beyond expectations.”

The Petplan Equine Area Festivals provide riders from Preliminary to Intermediate II level with the chance to experience the thrill of competing in top competition style conditions. Twenty four Area Festivals took place in 2018 and eight Area Festival Finals where those contending the Championships qualified.

British Dressage’s Chief Executive Jason Brautigam said: “This is the real grassroots of our sport in action and the standard reached is to be applauded.

“We will be celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Petplan Equine’s support of the Area Festivals when the new series starts in May and we look forward to marking this landmark occasion.”

Further info about the Area Festivals and how to qualify for next year’s finals is on the Petplan Equine website.