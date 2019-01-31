Kilmarnock 22-3 Stewartry: Fourth loss in a row for Blacks

Stewartry suffered their fourth defeat in as many games after a 22-3 defeat to Kilmarnock.

The muddy pitch did not allow for a free flowing game but the home side were first to show with Stewartry’s Austin making a try-saving tackle.

Twenty minutes gone and Stewartry’s Boyd received the first yellow card of the game. Killie changed three forwards in the scrum and the extra man gave Killie the chance for a first try out on the right. Kilmarnock led 7-0 after the conversion.

Stewartry hit back with the front five driving deep into the Killie half then winning a penalty from a scrum against the head. Craig Mosey kicked the three points 7-3.

A touch down over the Stewartry try line by captain John Fingland saw the Kilmarnock winger collect a yellow card for having a go at Fingland as he went for a quick restart. A second Mosey penalty bounced off a post and Killie cleared their lines.

Stewartry pressed the Kilmarnock line leading up to half time but could not break through the strong home defence. Half time 7-3 Kilmarnock.

Both teams were back to full strength in the second half with Jamieson coming on at prop for McMorran.

Killie’s luck turned during the second half when the ball popped out from a ruck on the Stewartry line and just needed picked up and touched down for a second try. The conversion was missed. 12-3 Killie.

Two minutes later and it was game over as Killie scored a third try against a tiring Stewartry team charging through some poor tackling. 17-3. Ten minutes to go and the referee dished out a further two yellow cards for a bit of a skirmish in the Stewartry 22, one for Kilmarnock and one for Stewartry’s Taylor.

Kilmarnock added a fourth bonus point try with two minutes left for a comfortable 22-3 win a tenth win over Stewartry in 11 league games played at Belsland since 1994.

With the start of the Six Nations this weekend, Stewartry’s next game is at home against Dalziel on February 16, kick off 3pm.