Irvine 72-14 Stewartry: Blacks lose two to injury in heavy defeat

Stewartry were Irvine’s first footers for 2019 and once both teams crossed the whitewash it was game on with Irvine desperate to avenge a 60-22 defeat back in October at Greenlaw.

Irvine started with a bang taking the game to Stewartry and winning the first scrum against the head with Underwood saving a first score to Irvine holding the attempted scorer up. It only took Irvine a further three minutes to go over in the corner to take a 5-0 lead.

Ten minutes in and Irvine had 12 points on the board with a second try at the posts easily converted.

The Blacks slowly got into the game with Austin, Wright and McMorran taking play to within five metres of the Irvine line but they cleared their lines.

Irvine continued to use their big bulky players to punch holes in the Stewartry defence and scored try number three to make it 17-0. Stewartry made some front row changes but it failed to stem the tide as made it 24-0 on 20 minutes and their bonus point fourth try but they added a fifth before half-time for 29-0.

The half-time talk gave Stewartry a lift with centre David Steele grabbing a loose ball and sprinting in from halfway for a try at the posts. Craig Mosey converted 29-7.

However, Irvine responded when their centre cruised through to the posts for number six. The game was over as a contest when Stewartry loss two players to injury, having used all their subs.

The last 30 minutes saw Irvine continue to score another six tries at regular intervals with Stewartry unable to do much about it.

It was twelve tries and another conversion to make it 72 points one per minute and the October defeat avenged complete. With two minutes left David Steele was off on one of his sprints scoring from thirty metres out as he out paced the Irvine defence. Craig Mosey added the points final score 72-14 to Irvine.

Stewartry are away on Saturday at third placed Allan Glens, who scored 98 points against Cambuslang last week.