Hillhead 0-27 Newton Stewart

Newton Stewart RFC were back on the road last Saturday, playing long established club Hillhead Jordanhill RFC at their ground in the west end of Glasgow.

With both teams missing a penalty in the first half the game remained scoreless at the break. Coach Martin Wallace made his feeling known at half-time, denouncing the lack of finesse and consistency that he had asked the team for before the game and even resorting to putting himself on at loose-head prop for a good chunk of the second half.

The hairdryer treatment appeared to work well, however, as the Reds came out like a different team after the break. Within five minutes Newton Stewart were pressurising their opponent line and were awarded a penalty for an offside offence by Hillhead Jordanhill.

Needing no further invitation to open his scoring account Fraser Morton stepped up and delivered three points for the Reds. Newton Stewart now looked to play the rugby their coach had asked for and kept the ball safe, playing patient rugby and wearing down their opponents. With 55 minutes played, their first try came after 20 phases, when Liam Brawls found the gap and squeezed through for an unconverted score.

Only minutes later the Reds were awarded a penalty for a high tackle from Hillhead Jordanhill and they took it quickly. Centre Calum Gaw made a good break and found support on his shoulder from stand-off Russell Morton who then scored, brother Fraser converting for 0-15.

Back row Jason McKie was next to get in on the action scoring a third try quickly after. Fraser Morton converted once again to extend the lead further.

As the clock ticked down Newton Stewart kept looking for the fourth try which would earn them their bonus point. Their determination paid of eventually when McKie scored his second try of the match to bring the final score to 0-27.

This weekend Newton Stewart play host to Orkney RFC who make the long journey down from the islands again this year. Always a stuffy team with particular strength in the forwards, Newton Stewart must be on their game to maintain this unbeaten run.