Gun club holds final season’s shoot

Kirkcudbright Gun Club held their Castle Douglas Guns and Tackle shoot on September 16 at Campbeltown Farm, Twynholm, which was the last shoot of the season.

21 shooters took part. Tommy Galashan won events 1 and 2 in The Dewar Cup with a score of 73 X 75.

Finlay Bell won the Guns and Tackle trophy with a score of 143 and also won the Murray Cup for those classed as veterans.

Ian Edmonds won the Runner Up Trophy with a score of 141 X 145 after a shoot off with Tommy Galashan on the same score. Douglas Brown was the Pool Trap winner after an exciting shoot off.