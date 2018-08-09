Great day had by all at Wigtown showjump

The showjumping at Wigtown show is always a popular event and a crowd pleaser with this year being no different.

A technical track that was built by Leona Wallace offered its fair share of challenges with fence three being the hardest challenge but still offered great entertainment with some superbly jumped rounds.

It was a good day had by all and well done to all the winners.

Results: HORSES: 75cm class: 1st Charlotte McDowall and Miami Bubblegum, 2nd Donald Beaton and Celtic Storm, 3rd Charlotte McDowall and Rupert, 4th Anne Keith and Its an Honour, 5th Meganne Jolly and Simba,

90cm class: 1st Quinn Jolly and Blue, 2nd Charlotte McDowall and Miami Bubblegum, 3rd Rachael Baillie and Miami George, 4th Arlene McNabney and Dancing Cavalier, 5th Arlene McNabney and Earl of Eghan. 1.10m class: 1st Arlene McNabney and Earl go Eghan, 2nd Caitlin Jolly and Alex, 3rd Amy Hall and Miami Pandamonium, 4th Quinn Jolly and Blue, 5th Sara Davies and Castor,

PONIES: Wibbly Wobbly: 1st Emma Ramsay and Tootsie, 2nd Keira McClymont and Strawberry Shortcake, 3rd Cara Jamieson and Timmy, 4th Breagh Kirkpatrick and Henry, 5th Lyndsay Cannon and Turbo . 60cm class:1st Keira McClymont and Strawberry Shortcake, 2nd Lorna Cannon and Mac . 75cm class: 1st Jenni Brooke and Belle. 90cm class: 1st Yvie Murdoch and Whizz Pop, 2nd Rhona Baillie and Connie. 1.05m class: 1st Isla Campbell and Murphy, 2nd Carla Campbell and Daisey, 3rd Yvie Murdoch and Whizz Pop.