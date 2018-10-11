Gordonians 8-5 Newton Stewart

Newton Stewart RFC made the long journey up to Aberdeen last weekend to face Gordonians RFC, a side who have started the season well and promised a tough game.

Gordonians scored the first try when they took advantage of a loose ball at a Newton Stewart scrum only 5 metres from their own try line. Some quick reactions, and a lucky bounce, followed and the Reds could only watch as the opposition scrum-half scurried over the line to score the opening try with 15 minutes played. The conversion kick was missed.

With half an hour played Calum Gaw broke up the right wing and stepped his opposite man beautifully to make some important ground. The ball was then passed across the line to Adams who pushed on up the left wing now, agonisingly close to the line, before offloading back inside to Jamie Muir to touch the ball down to score. Fraser Morton’s conversion kick narrowly missed and the scores were even at 5-5.

The restart saw an unfortunate handling error from the Reds and Gordonians were gifted a penalty kick, which they took, to re-establish a lead at 8-5 just before half-time.

The second half began much as the first half had done, with the Reds attacking the Gordonians’ line. Their possession was prolonged and their phases many, but they simply could not find a way through to the line.

This proved to be the story of the second half. Newton Stewart got close to the try line on numerous occasions, they kept possession well and maintained the pressure, but credit where it’s due, Gordonians’ defence was impressive. They held firm for the entire second half, repeatedly pushing the Reds back toward the halfway line and maintaining their structure and composure.

Just five minutes from the end the Reds were awarded a penalty for an offside offence by Gordonians.

An error of judgement followed – Newton Stewart choosing to take the ‘tap and go’ rather than kick for the three points which would have earned them a draw.

This loss sees the Reds slide down to third place in the league. They take a losing bonus point home from this game, but will be looking for a win next weekend when they host Murrayfield Wanderers at Bladnoch Park to keep them in the mix at the top of the table.