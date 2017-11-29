Glasgow Rocks stars drop in on Stranraer Ravens youngsters

Glasgow Rocks professional players, Bantu Burroughs and Nestor Lasuncion, dropped in on a Stranraer Ravens Shell Twilight Basketball session recently to see first-hand how the youngsters were enjoying their training.

The players took time out to share their basketball journeys and experiences of playing professional basketball. Along with the coaches, they helped lead work on dribbling and shooting techniques followed by a series of games.

The visit forms part of a series of community work the Rocks players take part in within schools and at Shell Twilight Basketball sessions across Scotland throughout the year.

Over 250 young people attend free Shell Twilight programmes every Friday night across Scotland which aim to keep young people off the streets, get them active and through the unique educational time out system, help them make positive lifestyle decisions away from drugs, alcohol and smoking. As well as promoting teamwork activities, goal-setting and confidence-building, young people are also supported into training, volunteering and employment. Shell Twilight Basketball is delivered by qualified coaches and youth workers who provide a variety of content suitable to the participants. Every session contains high energy basketball coaching which is designed to ensure that first and foremost the participants enjoy their time and have a positive experience of physical activity.

Coach and youth worker for the session, Andrew McCandlish, said: “Bantu and Nestor were fantastic with the young participants and delivered new activities and drills that engaged all involved. Their visit to the session showed the positive impact sport can have on our lives and how the participants can make positive lifestyle choices through sport. We really enjoyed the visit and it was a great inspiration for the local players.”

Twilight Basketball is also supported by title sponsors Shell and the Scottish Government’s CashBack for Communities, which takes funds recovered from the proceeds of crime and invests them into free activities and programmes. Shell Twilight Basketball also work with a range of local partners to ensure the programme benefits as many young people as possible including Stranraer YMCA & Police Scotland.

Shell Twilight Basketball runs at The Ryan Centre every Friday between 6-9pm. It is free to attend and open to all young people aged 11-21. Please see www.ssf.org.uk for more information or contact Preeti@ssf.org.uk