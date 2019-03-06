Garnock 36-7 Stewartry: Blacks’ season fizzles out

Stewartry’s season petered out with only one league win since the start of 2019 following a 36-7 defeat to Garnock.

The Blacks hadn’t won at Garnock in ten games since 1973 and so their miserable run continued.

The wet and windy conditions did not help their cause against a very aggressive Garnock who were looking to stay in the promotion hunt after slipping to fourth place.

Stewartry kicked off and the ball was soon in the Garnock goal area and touched down. Garnock cleared their lines and within the first three minutes had kicked a penalty to touch in the corner, winning the lineout and scoring at the posts, 7-0.

Spence had to put in a strong tackle to stop a second Garnock score. This only slowed things down when in ten minutes others in the Black shirts failed to stop the next Garnock charge for a second try. The conversion missed. A third try was scored in 18 minutes as Garnock attacked through the middle to score at the posts the conversion being added. 19-0 Garnock.

Stewartry came more into the game in the second quarter and Maxwell had his try disallowed with the referee being unsighted.

Chances were few and far between for the Blacks and in 48 minutes the game boiled over with both teams taking on each other without the ball as the referee lost all control. Once it had cooled down and restarted it was Garnock who gained a bonus point fourth try, conversion missed 24-0.

Long-term casualty Steven Hogg replacing the injured Taylor and he scored on his return. John Picken converted. 24-7 Garnock.

Storm Freya came in with a vengeance in the last ten minutes with a downpour. Garnock added a final two tries in the rain as most of the crowd made for the shelter of their cars. Garnock deserved the bonus point win with their robust performance.

Stewartry hope to try and get their local cup games with Newton Stewart, Wigtownshire and Dumfries played before the end of the season.