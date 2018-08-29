Galloway finish with a flourish against rivals Nunholm

A tremendous performance from experienced all-rounder Pat Druce helped Galloway finish their WDCU season on a high with a 26-run win against rivals Nunholm at the Gatehouse of Fleet cricket ground on Saturday.

On a pitch which offered help to bowlers, Druce was the only batsman to reach fifty in the match. He followed this up with the best bowling figures, including the crucial final wicket of David Davidson, who had scored 315 runs for Nunholm since last being dismissed in June.

At halfway Galloway had only mustered 58-2, losing Lamb bowled for two and McMenemy caught at point for six. Druce’s arrival helped increase the tempo, and he featured in three decent partnerships, the highest being 41 with Williams, who was caught behind at 74-3. Concerns that he had overdone the caution were dispelled when Druce engineered over 100 runs from the final 20 overs, despite facing just one ball an over for the first half of them.

Fifteen vital runs came from the last two overs. Druce ended unbeaten on 76, enough to take him to 500 league runs for the season.

Nunholm had to contend with variable bounce and swing, so their reply started warily. Druce made the breakthrough, trapping Singh LBW for 12 and bowling Goodin for 22. The left-hander should have been caught behind by McMenemy off Carr, though the same combination saw off the other left-hander Sam Thornley down the leg side for four. It could soon have been 66-4 with Reed caught for nought, but Tommy McGrath spilled the chance.

Two high no balls forced Neil McGrath out of the attack, so reluctant offspinner Andy Naylor replaced him and extracted some turn. Cox lofted him to long off for four, but couldn’t repeat the shot next ball and the bowler held a sharp return catch to make it 153-7. In the next over it was 160-8 when Kyle had his off stump flattened by Druce.

Naylor surprised Reynolds-Lewis with a sharply turning off break that clipped his off bail, sending him back for nought at 162-9. The match ended next ball when Druce had Davidson caught behind, to complete a remarkable Nunholm collapse.

Galloway 188-9 (50 overs): P Druce 76 not out, M Williams 27, C Reynolds-Lewis 4-35

Nunholm 162 (45.1 overs): P Druce 4-29, A Naylor 2-13, D Davidson 41, A Reed 29