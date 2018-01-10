Galloway Curling County Cup 2018: Rhins beat Province by just four shots

The County Cup, sponsored by Agrovista, was a close run affair this new year with the Rhins O’ Gallowa’ Province winning the trophy by just four shots after two days of curling at Stranraer Ice Rink by 85 shots to 81.

The winning club was Logan CC, and the winning rink in that club were the team of Andrew Gilmore, David McColm, Robert Stewart and Linda Shaw.

The highest up rink in the losing province, Galloway, were the Wigtown CC rink of Jim Cannon, John Cannon, Jak Kane and Maureen Morton.

On day one the Rhins moved into a commanding position with 47-36 points lead but they were made to sweat as the Province fought back to win 45-38 on day two but it was not enough to turn the game on its head.

At the close of play, the President of the Galloway Province, Drew Paton, began by marking the passing of two stalwarts of curling in the south west of Scotland, Betty Grierson and Norman Brown.

He then asked Pete Richardson, from the sponsors Agrovista to present the trophy to the winners and butchers vouchers to the value of £25 each.

The losing province top team received the John Smith Salver and butchers vouchers to the value of £20 each.

Rhins’ Vice President Trevor Harrison gave a vote of thanks, especially to the sponsors and also to the two province secretaries, Janette Sloan and Louise Kerr.

Last year Rhins finished the two-day competition 14 points ahead with the final score 102-88.

Results:

Tuesday, January 2

G Penrose, Glasserton 6 I Kirkpatrick, Stoneykirk 9;

K Fisher, Kirkmabreck 3 K Adams, Portpatrick 6;

W Scott, Penninghame 4 D Smith, Loch Connel 11;

R Adams, Wigtown 4 H Nibloe, Castle Kennedy 5;

J Maxwell, Glasserton 8 A Chalmers, Stoneykirk 6;

S Cannon, Wigtown 2 I Macpherson, Logan 8;

D Wilson, Kirkmabreck 9 H C Aitken, Limeklln Loch 3.

Wednesday, January 3

P Soriani, Glasserton 3 B Haswell, Castle Kennedy 4;

J T Cannon, Wigtown 12 I Agnew, Leswalt 3;

D Paton, Penninghame 6 D McColm, Logan 11;

G Adams, Kirkcowan 7 R Stevenson, Leswalt 6;

I Fisher, Kirkmabreck 6 B Park, Limekiln Loch 6;

A McCymont, Minnigaff 11 A Jamieson, Loch Connel 7.

Final score – Galloway Province 81 Rhins O’ Gallowa’ Province 85.