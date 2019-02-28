Euan Kyle wins bronze for Scotland in junior World Curling Championships

There was more success for Stranraer curling as Euan Kyle won bronze with Scotland in the men’s junior World Curling Championships in Canada last weekend.

It’s proven to be a hugely successful few weeks for the town with curler Robyn Munro (15) helping Team GB to a fantastic gold medal at the European Youth Olympic Festival in Sarajevo.

Naomi Brown, also from Stranraer, will be hoping for medal success at the women’s World Curling Championships in Denmark in two weeks’ time after Team Jackson secured their first Scottish Championship title.

Likewise Hammy McMillan and Bobby Lammie will be hoping for similar for Team Mouat when they compete in the men’s version at the end of this month in Canada following their Scottish Championship success in Perth.

With this win, the Scots – skip Whyte, third Duncan McFadzean, second James Craik and lead Euan Kyle, supported by alternate Ryan McCormack and coach Greg Drummond – took bronze medals.

It might not have been the colour the squad were after but they recovered well after defeat to finalists Switzerland in the last four, to beat Norway in the bronze medal match with an 8-5 victory.

After the game, Scotland skip Whyte said: “That wasn’t quite the result we wanted this week, but we came back after a struggle last night and we showed what we’re all about. It was very difficult last night, but we’re a good team, a good formation.”

Still reflecting on his team’s semi-final loss to Switzerland – their only defeat of the week – he added, “you’ve got to turn up for the play-offs and we didn’t do that last night, but we’ve had a good week.”

Scotland led 6-3 at the break.

In the seventh end, Scotland skip Ross Whyte played a tap-back for one point to add to his team’s lead, then Ramsfjell caught another front guard in the eighth end to give Scotland a steal of one point for an 8-4 lead.

Norway drew their last stone of the ninth end to score one more point, then conceded midway through the tenth end, with Scotland winning 8-5.