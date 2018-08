The final tournament of the year at Kirkinner was a great success with 15 pairs taking part, with a lot of very close games.

The eventual winners were Brian Harvey and Andy Smith from Kirkinner; Paul Turner and Michelle Creighton from Garlieston were the runners up.

Many thanks to the sponsors, The Bladnoch Inn, and to everyone who provided raffle prizes, food and help in the kitchen.

And lastly, thanks to the weather for not raining on any of our tournament days this season!