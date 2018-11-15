Dumfries Y Gymnastics: How you can help local club

Dumfries Y Gymnastics Club is calling for the support of the local community to help win funding as part of the Aviva Community Fund 2018.

The club is relying on votes to increase their chances of winning funding of up to £25,000, which will be used to pay for the renovation works to extend their premises. Only projects with the most votes will become finalists.

Formed in 1977, Dumfries Y Gymnastics Club currently has around 300 members from across Dumfries and Galloway ranging in age from 6-weeks old to 16 years old.

The club moved into their own premises last year, providing the only dedicated gymnastics facility in the region and due to their rapid growth, need to expand their training area and welfare facilities for gymnasts, coaches and parents. They have the opportunity to lease the adjoining building and to extend into this area.

Hayley Gourlay, a parent of two gymnasts from Dumfries Y Gymnastics said: “We are currently sitting in eighth place out of over 591 projects in our category, but we must remain in the top 16 to reach the final.

“We need to keep the momentum going and need the support of the local community to help us”.

Steven McKinnel, head coach from the club said: “Since moving into our purpose-built facility a year ago we have grown five-fold, and it leaves us very excited to see what 2019 will bring.

“If this club is successful in securing £25,000 through the Aviva Community Fund, it would not only help towards the expansion of our premises, but also allow for further coach development to expand our gymnastics programme to include disability and team gym classes and to grow our boys section.

“It will also provide opportunities for our older gymnasts to move into coaching through an in-house development programme.”

Gymnastics enhances the health and wellbeing of all children and young people. It provides an environment which promotes fitness, health, discipline, focus, team working and general community engagement through display work and funding projects.

“Offering gymnastics to young children teaches them important life skills like balance and co-ordination and lays the foundations of a healthy, active lifestyle.