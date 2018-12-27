Dream come true for Solway Sharks starlet

A dream has come true for 16 year old ice hockey starlet Megan Gourlay.

Megan has been included in the final squad announced by Ice Hockey UK to represent Great Britain at the International Ice Hockey Federation’s Under 18s World Championship Division 1 Group B tournament. The tournament is to be played at Dumfries Ice Bowl between January 6 and 12.

Megan’s interest in ice hockey is so deep-rooted she was the only girl who played for the Solway Sharks Under 14s team when she took up the sport in late 2015. She quickly excelled and has been part of Scotland and GB training squads for nearly three years now. She plays well above her age group and currently turns out with Solway Sharks Under 20s and Great Britain Under 18s.

Megan said: “It feels great to be selected for Great Britain and to play for my country at my home rink. The coaches at the Ice Bowl have been really helpful and supportive and their encouragement has helped my development so much.”

Dumfries Ice Bowl is set to become the international focus for Women’s Ice Hockey in 2019. Two World Championship tournaments are to take place within quick succession in the New Year, bringing eleven countries national teams to the town.

Great Britain Under 18s Women will play the Chinese Under 18 team, who are sure to create interest, and will also compete against France, Poland, the Netherlands and Norway in the January World Championship.

Councillor Adam Wilson, the Council’s events champion said, “Megan’s selection is thoroughly merited and she has a passion for ice hockey which is incredible.”