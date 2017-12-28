Draw made for 2018 curling County Cup

The waiting for the curlers is over after the draw for the eagerly anticipated curling County Cup was made for 2018.

The annual battle between rinks from the Galloway province and the Rhins O’Gallowa province for the County Cup sponsored by Agrovista will be played on Tuesday, January 2 and Wednesday, January 3.

The full draw:

Tuesday, January 2

12:20pm

G Penrose, Glasserton v Stoneykirk No 1

K Fisher, Kirkmabreck v K Adams, Portpatrick

W Scott, Penninghame v D Smith, Loch Connel

R Adams, Wigtown v H Nibloe, Castle Kennedy

2.40pm

J Maxwell, Glasserton v Stoneykirk No 2

S Cannon, Wigtown v I Macpherson, Logan

D Wilson, Kirkmabreck v Limekiln Loch No 1

Wednesday, January 3

12.20pm

P Soriani, Glasserton v B Haswell, Castle Kennedy

J Cannon, Wigtown v I Agnew, Leswalt

2.40pm

D Paton , Penninghame v D McColm, Logan

G Adams, Kirkcowan V R Stevenson, Leswalt

I Fisher, Kirkmabreck v Limekiln Loch No 2

A McClymont, Minnigaff v A Jamieson, Loch Connel

All games eight ends or time

£4 entry fee per rink payable with the ice money.

The competition takes place at Stranraer Ice Rink